WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have confirmed the 18-year-old who was stabbed last Friday night at South Central High School is a student there.

The Greenville Police Department identified the victim as Deandre Devon Williams, 18, of Greenville. Police also released new details about how the incident unfolded.

Officials said Williams and another male were in a fistfight in the school parking lot, outside the gymnasium during the South Central vs. J.H. Rose girls basketball game. During that fight, a third person ran towards Williams and stabbed him one time.

The suspect fled the area. Williams was taken to ECU Health with a serious injury. He was expected to make a full recovery. Police said there was no threat to the community and the incident was targeted. They also do not believe it was gang-related.

The South Central vs. J.H. Rose boys basketball game, which was postponed due to the incident, was scheduled to be played Monday at 5 p.m. at South Central.

Anyone with information or footage of this incident is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.