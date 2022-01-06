Teen son who was accidentally shot in the head by North Carolina police officer has died

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The teen son of a Jacksonville police officer who was accidentally shot on Dec. 27 has passed away.

Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old, who has not been identified, was found shot when deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services were called to a residence on Haw Branch Road. They found the teen had been shot in the head.

He was at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville when he died, according to District Attorney Ernie Lee.

“I can tell you when I first heard about this case on December 27th, it’s devastating,” Lee said. “It’s devastating for all that are involved. It’s devastating you know, to live through this.”

An investigation into the shooting began shortly after the incident by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office. It is currently still ongoing and will be forwarded to Lee by the end of the week to determine if any charges will be filed, officials said in a press release.

On Wednesday, a media inquiry for the radio traffic associated with the incident resulted in a redacted version released allowed under NC Law.