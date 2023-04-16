STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A skateboarder is dead and an investigation is underway in Statesville, local police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 a.m. on Davie Ave. by Ramsey Court. An 18-year-old boy was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Statesville resident Shirley Lyalls, 67, was driving westbound on Davie and the teen was on a skateboard and was also traveling westbound and the preliminary report indicates the skateboarder was struck by a vehicle, according to the police report.

Lyalls remained on the scene.

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.