Teen shot, killed outside NC vape shop was in dispute with the suspect over a girl, victim’s father says

ZEBULON N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends gathered Wednesday to mourn the loss of a 17-year-old who was shot and killed Tuesday in Zebulon.

They put together a candlelight vigil at 407 W. Gannon Ave. – the site of the shooting.

Zebulon police said officers were called to that address just after 6 p.m. in reference to a shooting. At the scene, they found Carlton Damon Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 17-year-old would later die from his injury, police said.

The victim’s father, Carlton Damon Sr., said his son was smart, graduated high school early, and wanted to be a pilot in the Air Force.

Javion Zyrrell Whitfield (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

“He never did anything beyond what any mischievous kid would do,” Carlton Damon Sr. said. “He was a great brother, he was a great son.”

Javion Whitfield, 19, was arrested late Tuesday and charged with Damon Jr.’s murder.

Damon’s father said he tried to smooth things out between the two teens who he said were at odds over a girl.

“I thought whatever I said to them maybe penetrated through at one point, but I guess not,” Damon Sr. said.

Whitfield is currently held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.