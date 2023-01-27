A collision in Raleigh has turned fatal on I-440 E near Glenwood Avenue. (Eric Fernandez/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager has died after a crash with a cement truck on I-440 eastbound, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The crash happened on I-440 eastbound near Glenwood Avenue on Thursday at 11:55 a.m.

A Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Yaseen Alkhanshali, collided with the rear of a Mack Granite cement truck after failing to reduce speed during multiple lane changes, police said.

“The impact caused the Camry to roll over on its right side…rolled multiple times,” Raleigh police said.

The passenger, Adam Alkanshaly,18, was ejected from the vehicle and into the woods.

Both Alkhanshali and Alkanshaly were transported to the hospital. Alkhanshali remains in serious condition and Alkanshaly died of his injuries.

Police said both men were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the cement truck was not injured.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is causing traffic to be backed up for more than two miles. Motorists are encouraged to use detours to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

At 3:39 p.m., Raleigh police said the interstate had reopened.

Alkhanshali has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and speeding.

Traffic is backed up on I-440 eastbound after a late-morning accident near the Glenwood Avenue exit. (Map courtesy NCDOT)

