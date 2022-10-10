CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed Sunday when she was hit by a Commuter Coach bus in a crosswalk in Uptown, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of S Cedar Street and 4th Street.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and found a pedestrian pinned underneath a Van Hool Commuter Coach bus.

Authorities said the pedestrian, identified as 19-year-old Destiny Vazquez, was extricated by firefighters and taken to the hospital where she later died. Johnson & Wales later confirmed she was a Baking & Pastry Arts major student and released a statement.

“She was a warm and caring student who excelled in both her labs and academics. We share our deepest condolences and stand united with Marielena’s family. Additional counseling services have been made available to our JWU community.”

According to the preliminary investigation, police said Vazquez was walking in the crosswalk and had the right of way while crossing W 4th Street.

As she was in the crosswalk, the driver of the bus, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, drove into the intersection after having a green light and attempted to turn onto W 4th Street, investigators said.

The bus struck Vazquez and pinned her underneath.

Massey was charged with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle, CMPD said.

Officials said no one else was on the bus. Speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors in the incident for Massey.

CMPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information to call Detective Mercedes at 704-432-2169, extension 5, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.