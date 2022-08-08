WHITAKERS, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and a second person injured early Sunday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday reporting multiple shooters at a party at a home in Whitakers.

Melito Armstrong Jr. was shot in the chest and died.

His mother confirmed to WRAL-TV that Armstrong had turned 17 in July.

Another victim went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

WRAL reports that deputies believe the shooting was not a random act and the shooters and victims knew each other.