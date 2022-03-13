Teen is 2nd person to die after shooting at birthday party in North Carolina

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A teenager wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning at a birthday party in the Pembroke area died on Sunday, the second person killed in the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randi Hunt, 20, of Rowland, was shot and killed just after midnight Sunday at the home in the 1100 block of Jones Road, deputies said. She was found dead at the scene when deputies arrived. The 15-year-old boy died after being flown to a hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

“As with a few previous shootings in this county, we have a crowd of people on scene that witnessed this act that need to come forward with the truth,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook post. Detectives have been out all night and are working the case as this release is prepared. The fact is, the truth will prevail in this case and suspects are known. DO NOT become involved in this case as an accessory before or after the fact. Simply come forward with the truth.”

A homicide investigation is underway, but deputies have not released any information about a possible suspect, Pembroke police also responded to the scene.



Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

