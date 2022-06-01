Satellite image of disturbance forming over the Yucatan Peninsula (NOAA)

(WGHP) — As the Atlantic Hurricane Season begins, North Carolina Emergency Management has its eyes on a system that could bring dangerous waters to North Carolina.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking “a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located over the northwestern Caribbean and Yucatan Peninsula,” the NCEM reported in a Facebook post.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storms are likely to become a tropical depression as it moves northeast over the next couple of days.

“Currently, it appears the main impacts to NC will be dangerous surf along our beaches later this weekend to early next week,” NCEM reports. “Most guidance keeps the system well offshore with just scattered showers along the coast Sunday and Monday, keeping the heaviest rain to our south and east.”

At this point, the forecast is still somewhat unclear, but forecasters expect it to come into focus as the system develops.

In the more immediate future, Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be hot with temperatures reaching the lower 90s both days, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd. Skies remain mostly sunny Wednesday, then clouds increase Thursday as a cold front works its way across the mountains.

Thursday late afternoon and evening brings a little rain to the forecast. Unfortunately, it will be a pattern that ends up bringing 1/4″ to 1/2″ to some and not a drop to many.

Byrd says Friday through Sunday is expected to bring cooler air, and the Piedmont Triad is expected to stay dry.