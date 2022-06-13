GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The forecasted temperatures for the Triad are getting pretty high – it was 94 at 4 p.m. today – with two more weeks before the start of summer.

Forecast highs for the next five days in the Greensboro area range as high as 97 on Tuesday and no lower than 93 on Friday. You can add or subtract a degree or two based on where you live.

WGHP Meteorologist Charles Ewing says there is an Excessive Heat Warning for Alamance and Montgomery counties for Tuesday, and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for all areas except the mountain, foothills, and Virginia border counties.

WGHP’s Charles Ewing

A ridge of high pressure will break down later this week, Ewing said, with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms, and the weekend appears headed for slightly cooler conditions – if the upper 80s qualify as cooler.

For now the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services is issuing safety precautions after the North Carolina Heat Report showed 787 emergency department visits for heat-related illness from May 1 to June 13, with the most frequent heat-related diagnosis being heat exhaustion.

And that could be you: The report said that most heat-related illnesses were among men between the ages of 25 and 64, and most have been seen in hospitals in North Carolina’s Piedmont and Coastal regions.

DHHS also reminded parents not to leave children unattended in vehicles because closed vehicles can reach fatal highs in as little as 10 minutes. Some 38 children 15 and younger die each year from heatstroke in a vehicle, the report said.

DHHS said individuals should beware of muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and vomiting as signs of heat exposure. To reduce that potential, the advice is to:

Increase fluid intake.

Take frequent breaks in cool and shady or air-conditioned places if spending extended time outside.

Reduce normal activity levels.

Speak with your physician about how to stay safe if you take medicines that make you more vulnerable to heat, such as tranquilizers or drugs for high blood pressure, migraines, allergies, muscle spasms and mental illness.

Check on neighbors, and if working outdoors, check on your co-workers.

Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, especially during warm or hot weather, as temperature levels inside a car can reach a deadly level in a matter of minutes.

If you need help or know someone who does, you can contact a local Department of Social Services until June 30 or through October call your local Area Agency on Aging.