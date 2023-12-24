Photo by Roger Wynn/CBS 17

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorist is now facing a DWI charge after plowing an SUV into a barbershop for children in Cary on Christmas Eve, officials said.

The crash happened just after 1:45 p.m. Sunday at a business at 1241 Kildaire Farm Road, at Saltbox Village shops at High Meadow Drive, according to officials with the town of Cary.

Photo by Roger Wynn/CBS 17

The SUV smashed into a business named Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids, which was closed at the time, Town of Cary Spokeswoman Carolyn Roman told CBS 17 in a statement.

Photo by Roger Wynn/CBS 17

The smashed GMC Acadia SUV ended up completely inside the business, causing extensive damage.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, Roman said.

Crews are at the scene assessing any structural damage to the building, Roman said.

Roman later said Cary police arrested the SUV driver and charged the person with DWI.

The SUV was still inside the building at this point. Photo by Roger Wynn/CBS 17

No other information as available Sunday afternoon.