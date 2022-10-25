FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after they were injured when an SUV crashed through a gate at Fort Bragg and then into a building over the weekend, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday when an SUV crashed through the closed outbound gate at Gate 6, according to a short statement from Fort Bragg officials on Monday.

The vehicle then crashed into a building, the statement said. A witness said the building hit was one of those used by troops to control the gate area.

Photo courtesy: Justice C. McCue

The crash happened at the Canopy access control point, which is still closed as of late Monday afternoon.

One person was released from Womack Army Medical Center but another still there is listed as stable, the statement said.

The Canopy access control point, at 1017 Canopy Lane, will be closed until repairs are made.