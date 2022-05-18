JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Part of a highway in Onslow County that was closed due to a suspicious package Wednesday morning has now been reopened.

Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Hwy. 258 between Pony Farm Road and Blue Creek Road was open to traffic again. No further information on the investigation was released.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Wednesday morning around 11 to a suspicious package that was placed in front of a business on Hwy. 258, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office reported. The business was later identified as Mattress 4 Less.

Adam Resnik, the owner of the business, told WNCT’s Claire Curry a suitcase was left in front of the building with “BOOM” painted on it.

(Adam Resnik photo)



(Adam Resnik photo)

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

(Claire Curry, WNCT photo)

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has not yet classified the incident as a bomb threat, only as a suspicious package.

Resnik told Curry this was not the first time that business had a bomb threat. About a month or two ago, he said a man was arrested for a separate incident.

Officials said the highway from Pony Farm Road up to Blue Creek Road was closed to all traffic during the incident. Travelers were encouraged to find an alternate route until the investigation was complete and the road was reopened, which happened around 2:30 p.m.

Chris Thomas with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office told Curry there was no danger to the public at the time of the investigation.

Scene at the area where traffic was being diverted (Claire Curry, WNCT video)

Members of the NC State Highway Patrol, the State Bureau of Investigation and local volunteer fire departments also responded. An SBI bomb squad unit from the area was also at the scene.