IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested for possession of $85,000 worth of drugs including enough fentanyl to kill more than 4,000 people, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began at the beginning of October with undercover purchases of crystal methamphetamine from the suspects, identified as 30-year-old Dionte Maurice Carroll and 33-year-old Aaron Markel Carroll

Officials say the undercover investigators bought 2.1 pounds of crystal meth on five separate occasions.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, officials used a search warrant for Dionte Carroll’s residence at 1320 Yadkin Street in Statesville.

Inside the house, investigators found 1.6 pounds of crystal meth, 16.2 grams of fentanyl, 16.8 grams of ecstasy, 300.4 grams of marijuana and more than $85,000 in cash.

A car belonging to Aaron Carroll, which was used to deliver narcotics during one of the undercover purchases, was also taken, officials said.

Sheriff Darren Campbell says the suspects were selling the drugs “feet away from a school playground.”

Aaron Carroll was arrested and charged with:

2 counts of felony trafficking by possession

Felony trafficking by sell

Felony trafficking by transportation

Felony trafficking by delivery

2 counts of felony trafficking or possession with 1,000 feet of a school

2 counts of felony conspiracy

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was placed under a $3.2 million secured bond.

Dionte Carroll was arrested and charged with:

5 counts of felony trafficking by possession

4 counts of felony trafficking by sell

4 counts of felony trafficking by transportation

4 counts of felony trafficking by delivery

5 counts of felony trafficking or possession with 1,000 feet of a school

2 counts of felony conspiracy

Felony trafficking fentanyl

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was placed under a $7.5 million secured bond.