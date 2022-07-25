BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One pedestrian was killed, and another was injured in a west Charlotte hit and run Saturday night, according to the Belmont Police Department.

Christian Beatty was identified as the person killed in the collision.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Catawba Street near Church Street.

Police say a pickup truck ran off the right side of the roadway, hitting two pedestrians walking in the bike lane. Beatty was pronounced deceased, and the other was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene.

Officials describe the suspect’s vehicle as a “dark-colored pickup truck with large tires.”

This is an active investigation, and with any information, the public is urged to call Traffic Officer Alejandro Valverde at (704) 825-3792.