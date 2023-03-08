MAIDEN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is wanted after stealing about $1,800 worth of equipment from a construction company in Lincoln County on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened on March 4, 2023, at the Denver Construction Company, on the 4500 block of North N.C. 16 Business Highway.

Deputies identified the suspect as a white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He has brown/black hair, a beard, and a mustache.

Suspect (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

The person cut through a chain-linked fence, went through the work beds of company trucks, stole tools and equipment, and left storage doors open on those trucks stolen from, authorities said.

With any information, contact Lincoln County CrimeStoppers.