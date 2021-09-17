Suspect served juvenile petition after 14-year-old killed in accidental shooting while playing with kids in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been served with a juvenile petition after a 14-year-old was shot and killed while passing a gun around with other kids, according to Salisbury police.

On Sept. 12, the Salisbury High School student was at a home on the 800 block of Maple Avenue.

The teen was with a group of kids playing video games when police say the kids started passing around a gun that had been stolen. Police say the gun “accidentally discharged,” striking the teenager.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

On Friday, the Salisbury Police Department announced that a juvenile petition for the homicide was served. The suspect has since been released back to their guardian.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (704) 638-5262.