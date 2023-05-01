RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect connected to the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has escaped from a prison in Virginia.

Byrd’s uncle confirmed the escape to CBS 17.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office sent a press release detailing an escape of two inmates, one of them Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26.

CBS 17 previously reported Deputy Ned Byrd was killed on Aug. 12, 2022, on Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. Marin-Sotelo was arrested and charged with murder.

Marin-Sotelo was being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va. It is currently unknown why Marin-Sotelo was being held at that jail.

CSB 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.