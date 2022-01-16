Suspect kills 3 including child, shoots self at NC Food Lion

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Three people including a child are dead after a shooting outside a grocery store in North Carolina.

Police say the shooting happened at the Food Lion grocery store in Wilmington around 4 p.m. Saturday.

A fourth person was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams told The StarNews that the wounded person is suspected of killing the others and is believed to have a personal relationship with the victims.

Authorities have not released any of their names.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter