Suspect kills 3 including child, shoots self at NC Food Lion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Three people including a child are dead after a shooting outside a grocery store in North Carolina.

Police say the shooting happened at the Food Lion grocery store in Wilmington around 4 p.m. Saturday.

A fourth person was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams told The StarNews that the wounded person is suspected of killing the others and is believed to have a personal relationship with the victims.

Authorities have not released any of their names.