FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Fayetteville late Thursday night.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded at around 10:04 p.m. to the 3200 block of Kentyre Drive to a report of a person dead inside a home. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Jessica Moore, 35, on a couch in the residence, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed a man left the scene shortly after the incident. Later in the evening, Southern Pines police found a man in a vehicle who was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police said the man was confirmed to be the suspect in Moore’s death. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at 910-751-3009.