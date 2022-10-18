HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina.

In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders.

Lyric was from Orange County while Clark was from the Alamance County section of Mebane.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office recruited local, state and federal agencies to try and track down the 17-year-old suspect.

In October, the teen was taken into custody.

The suspect appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

Cameras and reporters were not allowed in the hearing, since the suspect is a juvenile.

Since the suspect has not been charged as an adult, CBS 17 is choosing to not name him at this time.

CBS 17 crews spotted a few members of the victims’ family inside the courtroom.

The hearing was private.

Security was so tight inside the courthouse, that CBS 17 was initially asked to leave the building a couple of times.

A CBS 17 reporter was walked down a flight of stairs by a bailiff, and brought to the security checkpoint.

Eventually, CBS 17 was able to return to the courthouse and wait outside of the courtroom, which was guarded by two deputies.

Someone inside the courtroom told CBS 17 that the hearing was procedural, and attorneys mainly discussed details such as if the suspect will be restrained in the courtroom during future hearings.

After the judge cleared the courtroom, she would not answer any questions.