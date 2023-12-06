CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An attempt to serve an arrest warrant in Plaza Midwood warrant led to an escalated law enforcement presence Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve a warrant around 2: 55 p.m. Dec. 6. Suspect Mitchell Wade was charged for communicating threats at a home in the 1400 block of Hamorton Place, just north of Central Avenue. Wade reportedly refused to come out of the house when deputies arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wade communicated to deputies that he possessed weapons and threatened to shoot anyone on his property. Deputies secured a perimeter around the residence and began evacuating nearby residents while the MCSO Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNU) along with the Sheriff’s Response Team (SRT) were dispatched to the scene.

Negotiations with Wade continued as deputies evacuated nearby citizens. After negotiations stalled, the decision was made to enter the residence, and Wade was apprehended and taken into custody without further incident just after 4:30 p.m.

“It is comforting that this ordeal ended safely and without injuries to anyone involved,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “This incident shows the challenges our deputies face, and I commend everyone for their response, patience, and efforts to ensure a safe resolution.”