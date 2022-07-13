RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect in what the Raleigh police chief said were three brutal rapes has been arrested.

Kevin Earl Parker, 46, of Raleigh was arrested July 8 and charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Raleigh and one in Greenville, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

She called Parker’s arrest “significant” and said was responsible for three “brutal rapes.”

He faces charges of:

First-degree forcible rape

Three counts first-degree forcible sex offense

First-degree kidnapping

Two counts first-degree burglary

Arrest records show one of the sexual assaults occurred in Nov. 2018.

He is being held under an $8,350,000 secured bond.

CBS 17 is working to obtain more information on Parker’s arrest.