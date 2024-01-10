BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The man accused of a murder from 13 years ago faced a judge for the first time on Tuesday in Carteret County Superior Court.

Robert Eiskant and Johnny Salter were neighbors in the town of Atlantic back in 2010.

The two had an altercation just hours before Salter was found dead from two gunshot wounds on December 11, 2010, according to an investigation by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Asa Buck said his office has been working on this case for years and believes they have enough evidence to charge Eiskant for the murder. On January 4, U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrest of Eiskant in South Carolina and extradited him back to Carteret County.

“These types of things don’t just affect the victims and the families,” Buck said after Tuesday’s court hearing. “But these types of events affect an entire community, you know, an entire county, much less the particular neighborhood or township where something like this may occur. So, you know, we’re certainly very pleased anytime we can close any criminal case, more especially homicide, or any other major felony,”

At his first appearance, Eiskant declared he would be obtaining his own attorney. The judge ordered him to be held with no bond.

His next court date is January 19.