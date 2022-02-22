Suspect identified in deadly ‘road rage’ shooting of Charlotte bus driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect in the deadly shooting of a CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte has been identified, according to an arrest warrant from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants said 21-year-old Darian Dru Thavychith of Charlotte is wanted for murder after Ethan Rivera was shot and killed on February 11.

Darian Thavychith (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

It was not clear if Thavychith was in custody.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Rivera, 41, was the victim of road rage.

“He was coming into his own and he was doing his job driving a freaking bus,” said Rivera’s mother, Sylvia Rivera.

Detectives and Rivera’s family pleaded for the public to come forward with information about the suspect during a news conference last week.

“If it happened to my son, your child could be next. Because this person didn’t seem to care who Ethan was or who he was leaving behind,” Sylvia Rivera said.

Rivera’s family and friends called him a loving father who was devoted to his job. CATS said he started in the department just last year. Sylvia Rivera described her son saying, “He had a tremendous heart, and he had a tremendous smile and they took all that away from us.”

She said Rivera moved to Charlotte to be closer to his kids, who will now grow up without their father.

“That’s very painful,” she said. “He’s my oldest son and I don’t know what to do.”

CATS operators are gathering for a moment of prayer for safety. Operator Ethan Rivera was shot and killed on the job on February 11th. Drivers say they are assaulted every day. Will @CATSRideTransit respond to safety concerns? @Queen_City_News at 4 and 5. pic.twitter.com/grpnSBTmG9 — Kaci Jones (@KaciONTV) February 21, 2022

CATS operators have since rallied for increased safety protocols in public transit in Charlotte.