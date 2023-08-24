CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect was shot dead by deputies on Wednesday after pointing a gun at law enforcement, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office say they went to an “address on Odell School Road” just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, to serve the following warrants:
- Two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Two counts of Larceny of a Firearm
- Three counts of Felony Breaking and/or Entering
- Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Obtain Property of False Pretenses
Officials say due to the seriousness of the warrants and potential risks, members of the Special Response Team were asked to assist. As law enforcement approached the suspect, the suspect pointed a firearm at deputies.
According to authorities, deputies then fired their weapons. They then tried to save the suspect’s life, but the individual died at the scene.
As per policy, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the incident.
Officials say the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, and they are waiting to identify the suspect until their family can be notified of the death.
This comes one week after an officer-involved shooting in Concord, where officers say they shot and injured a man who was shooting into an apartment building.