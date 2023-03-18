KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a suspect in multiple larcenies that happened at two Speedway businesses in the past two months.

Douglas Suggs, 39, was identified and taken into custody on Thursday in Greene County on separate charges by the Kinston Police Department. Officials said there were four different larcenies in February and March at the two convenience stores in Lenoir County. After reviewing a request from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Two counts of felony larceny

Two counts of obtaining property by false pretense

Two counts of felony conspiracy

Two counts of misdemeanor larceny

Two counts of misdemeanor conspiracy

Suggs also had outstanding warrants in Greene County. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office transported him to Snow Hill, where he was in custody and awaiting the charges that will be pressed against him from the LCSO.

“I appreciate the great assistance from our friends at the Kinston Police Department in this investigation,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said.