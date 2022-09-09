WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest has identified the woman found dead inside a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department on Wednesday, and the suspected shooter brought her body to a nearby police department.

Officials say 54-year-old mother and grandmother, Jacqueline Beckwith, was the victim in Wednesday’s fatal shooting.

Wake Forest officials say Beckwith was in a relationship with Terrance J’Von Hartsfield. The Town said Wednesday Wake Forest police arrested Terrance J’Von Hartsfield, 33. He was charged him with murder and possession of a firearm by felon.

Police said around noon on Wednesday, Wake Forest Police officers responded to a shooting at 103 North White Street. When police officers got there, they did not find a victim and initiated an investigation to determine whether a shooting had occurred, according to a news release.

At about 1:30 p.m., the Youngsville Police Department contacted Wake Forest Police to report a man arrived in the YPD parking lot and reported there was a dead woman in his car.

Maurice Beckwith said the death of his aunt has devastated his family.

“Please pray. We’re going through something that we’ve never gone through before,” Maurice Beckwith said. “It’s been a real shock. It feels numb and I can’t believe she’s gone.”

Hartsfield was previously convicted of felony breaking and entering, according to public records.

Beckwith’s family alleged there was a history of abuse in the relationship.

“He needs to pay for what he’s done,” Maurice Beckwith said.

Hartsfield is being held without bond and will face a judge again later this month.