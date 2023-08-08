CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill authorities are investigating after a person was raped outside a building in broad daylight Sunday, officials said.

The suspect in the case is still on the loose, according to officials at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The incident took place Sunday just after 6:05 p.m. at the loading dock between the House Undergraduate Library and the UNC Student Stores just off South Road, a Monday afternoon news release from UNC officials said.

The suspect was described as a male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, and was wearing a blue shirt and shorts.

“An investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available,” the UNC news release said.

Officials said anyone with information about the incident should call 911 or UNC Police.

The UNC Police Department is available 24 hours a day by calling 911 in an emergency or 919-962-8100 for non-emergency assistance. Officers are also available in person at the Public Safety Building located at 285 Manning Drive.