CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM back in July has been arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

24-year-old J’wuan Horton faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in the killing of 48-year-old Karen Baker.

The incident happened in the University City area in July near the University Plaza Shopping Center, and at the time family members told Queen City News Baker was attempting to withdraw money from an ATM machine. Baker was pronounced dead on the scene.

Horton is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.