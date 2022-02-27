Suspect arrested after teen forced into car, sexually assaulted outside NC Harris Teeter

by: Jesse Ullmann

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect accused of last week’s sex assault on a juvenile at a SE Charlotte Harris Teeter parking lot has been arrested, police say.

Officers arrived at Novant Mint Hill Hospital in reference to a report of a sex assault this past Thursday around 7 p.m.

A female juvenile reported that she had been sexually assaulted in southeast Charlotte in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter on Wyalong Drive. An initial investigation identified 39-year-old Lorenzo Esteban as the suspect and a search ensued.

Esteban was located on Friday, interviewed, arrested around 6 p.m., and now faces multiple charges including a 2nd-degree sex offense.

This remains an active investigation.

