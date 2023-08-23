FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a suspect in the shooting that resulted in a newborn baby’s death over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Jermaine Jabbar Florence Jr., 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged for the fatal shooting that took place in the 1800 block of Powell Street on Saturday.

Florence Jr. was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Officers responded to a report of a woman who had been shot in the stomach.

Fayetteville police say they arrived at a home on Powell Street where they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital, one of whom was pregnant and in critical condition and the other victim in stable condition.

The woman shot in the stomach was in the late term of her pregnancy. She underwent an emergency C-section, but the baby later died according to police. An autopsy determined that the cause of death was a result of the injuries sustained in the shooting.

Florence Jr. is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.