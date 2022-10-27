Surry County woman says $100,000 lottery win will help her retire (NC Education Lottery)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After she couldn’t buy the scratch-off she wanted, Dana Pruitt, of Pilot Mountain, bought a different ticket instead and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“The odd thing is the ticket I purchased was not even the one I was looking for,” Pruitt said. “They were sold out of my first choice.”

After settling for her second choice, she scratched the ticket outside the store and uncovered a $100,000 win.

“When I scratched it, I about had a heart attack,” Pruitt said. “It shocked me.”

Pruitt, 62, bought her winning $30 ticket from Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street in Mount Airy.

“This is the best win I’ve ever had,” Pruitt said. “I’m still in shock to be honest with you.”

Pruitt collected her prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,019.

She said she would save most of the money for retirement, but she might use some to travel to New England.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.