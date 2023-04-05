CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — James Murry, of Durham, bought a scratch-off and won a $1 million lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m sitting there doing double, triple, quadruple takes,” Murry said. “I just looked at it and looked at it and looked at it.”

Murry bought his winning $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from Buy & Go on Ephesus Church Road in Chapel Hill. He scratched it in his truck in the parking lot.

“It was surreal,” he recalled.

Murry said his original plan for that day involved playing golf but he changed his mind at the last minute.

“I really wasn’t even supposed to be in that store that day,” Murry said. “I guess the ticket was just sitting there waiting for me.”

When Murry arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,509.

He said he will use his winnings to do some investing.

