CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomas Pharr, of Charlotte, said he and his wife plan to fix up their home after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We’ve been talking about renovating our house…lo and behold this happens,” Pharr said.

Pharr, 67, bought his winning $3 Power Play ticket for the Sept.17 drawing. He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit

“I had to look at it two or three times to double-check all the zeroes, and then I had my wife look at it,” he said. “We were surprised and excited.”

Pharr bought the Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

“$40 was the most I ever won prior to this,” Pharr laughed.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,516.

