Supreme Court to consider if NC GOP leaders can join suit over voter ID mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether North Carolina Republican legislative leaders can intervene in a federal court battle over a 2018 state voter ID mandate.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger want to formally step into a pending federal case to defend the law.

They have argued Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein won’t adequately fight for the law.

The high court said Wednesday in a brief order that it will hear the case at a later date.

The case before the court won’t decide the underlying dispute over voter ID and will focus on whether the GOP leaders can enter the case.