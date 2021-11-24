Gifts for Kids Web Banner 2021

Supreme Court to consider if NC GOP leaders can join suit over voter ID mandate

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether North Carolina Republican legislative leaders can intervene in a federal court battle over a 2018 state voter ID mandate.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger want to formally step into a pending federal case to defend the law.

They have argued Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein won’t adequately fight for the law.

The high court said Wednesday in a brief order that it will hear the case at a later date.

The case before the court won’t decide the underlying dispute over voter ID and will focus on whether the GOP leaders can enter the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter