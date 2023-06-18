BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Super Fog Alert has been issued for Pulp Road in Brunswick County as officials continue to work to contain a massive wildfire, the North Carolina Forest Service said.

Officials said those traveling near Highway 211 and Highway 17 in North Carolina should use extreme caution because visibility is substantially low.

The Forest Service also said those who have smoke sensitivities may want to consider staying indoors until conditions improve.

