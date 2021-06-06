Suit challenging NC abortion regulations can continue, judge says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state judge has ruled a lawsuit can continue that was filed by abortion providers and an abortion-rights group challenging several North Carolina laws restricting and regulating the procedure.

Superior Court Judge Rebecca Holt refused last week motions by Republican legislative leaders and others to dismiss the lawsuit filed last September.

The litigation contends five laws violate the constitutional rights of equality and due process.

A three-judge panel will hear the case going forward.

The plaintiffs argued their challenges warranted the judicial branch to step in.

The challenged laws include a 72-hour waiting period to obtain an abortion.