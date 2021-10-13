Stunning photos capture leaves changing colors at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina

(WGHP) — It’s fall and leaves are changing color all across Grandfather Mountain.

On Monday, the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation shared stunning photos of the view at sunrise over Grandfather Mountain.

The foundation says a clear forecast means a beautiful week to see the fall colors. Better yet, a bout of warm weather has slowed the color progression meaning more time to enjoy the sights.

Experts expect the colors to reach peach by the middle of next week.

A cold front is supposed to move in next weekend, which should get things going,” said Dr. Howie Neufeld, professor of biology at Appalachian State University and the WNC High Country’s official Fall Color Guy. “Meanwhile, this week will be sunny, with no rain, so a good time to visit.”