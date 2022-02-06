Study identifies the safest small town in North Carolina, but it’s not in the US’s top 10

(NEXSTAR) – Small towns are often idealized as family-friendly, safe havens of comfortable living. But does the reality live up to the perfect image?

MoneyGeek had researchers analyze FBI crime data of smaller towns and cities where the population is between 30,000 and 100,000. They used the crime data to calculate the cost of crime in each area.

The cost of crime includes impacts to victims, like the loss of stolen property and medical bills, MoneyGeek explained, as well as the cost to the justice system. Violent crimes typically result in a higher cost than nonviolent crimes, MoneyGeek said.

After crunching the numbers, and comparing the list of smaller cities to its data on crime in large cities, researchers found the stereotype to generally be true – with some noteworthy exceptions. Petersburg, Virginia, for example, was the most dangerous small city analyzed. Its per capita cost of crime was a whopping $9,022, according to MoneyGeek.

Federal Way, Washington, which is just outside Tacoma, had a cost of crime per capita the same as New York City. Federal Way’s population is under 100,000, while New York’s is over 8 million.

But that’s enough about the sneakily dangerous small towns of America. MoneyGeek also found the safest city in each U.S. state.

CityCrime Cost per Capita
Juneau, AK$1,931
Bentonville, AR$532
Oro Valley, AZ$126
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA$78
Castle Rock, CO$193
Greenwich, CT$69
Newark, DE$376
Parkland, FL$62
Milton, GA$90
Bettendorf, IA$240
Pocatello, ID$599
Buffalo Grove, IL$22
Westfield, IN$97
Leawood, KS$161
Georgetown, KY$384
Kenner, LA$971
Franklin, MA$32
Bowie, MD$354
Portland, ME$358
Bloomfield Township, MI$69
Minnetonka, MN$132
Ballwin, MO$134
Olive Branch, MS$1,197
Bozeman, MT$548
Fuquay-Varina, NC$122
West Fargo, ND$343
Kearney, NE$676
Derry, NH$241
Monroe Township, Middlesex County, NJ$39
Farmington, NM$2,144
Carmel Town, NY$35
Upper Arlington, OH$65
Edmond, OK$410
Lake Oswego, OR$200
Harrisburg, PA$6,018
South Kingstown, RI$104
Mount Pleasant, SC$210
Rapid City, SD$3,179
Brentwood, TN$101
Southlake, TX$89
Lone Peak, UT$74
Blacksburg, VA$159
Burlington, VT$906
Sammamish, WA$238
New Berlin, WI$175
Morgantown, WV$356
Casper, WY$926

The top-10 safest small towns or cities, ranked by their low cost of crime per capita, are:

  1. Buffalo Grove, Illinois ($22 per capita)
  2. Franklin, Massachusetts ($32 per capita)
  3. Carmel Town, New York ($35 per capita)
  4. Shrewsbury, Massachusetts ($38 per capita)
  5. Bartlett, Illinois ($39 per capita)
  6. Monroe Township, New Jersey ($39 per capita)
  7. Long Beach, New York ($42 per capita)
  8. Orland Park, Illinois ($49 per capita)
  9. Yorktown Town, New York ($53 per capita)
  10. Lexington, Massachusetts ($59 per capita)

The full list can be found here.

