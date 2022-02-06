Study identifies the safest small town in North Carolina, but it’s not in the US’s top 10

Buffalo Grove, Illinois, is one of the safest small cities in America, according to a MoneyGeek analysis. (Photo: Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Small towns are often idealized as family-friendly, safe havens of comfortable living. But does the reality live up to the perfect image?

MoneyGeek had researchers analyze FBI crime data of smaller towns and cities where the population is between 30,000 and 100,000. They used the crime data to calculate the cost of crime in each area.

The cost of crime includes impacts to victims, like the loss of stolen property and medical bills, MoneyGeek explained, as well as the cost to the justice system. Violent crimes typically result in a higher cost than nonviolent crimes, MoneyGeek said.

After crunching the numbers, and comparing the list of smaller cities to its data on crime in large cities, researchers found the stereotype to generally be true – with some noteworthy exceptions. Petersburg, Virginia, for example, was the most dangerous small city analyzed. Its per capita cost of crime was a whopping $9,022, according to MoneyGeek.

Federal Way, Washington, which is just outside Tacoma, had a cost of crime per capita the same as New York City. Federal Way’s population is under 100,000, while New York’s is over 8 million.

But that’s enough about the sneakily dangerous small towns of America. MoneyGeek also found the safest city in each U.S. state.

City Crime Cost per Capita Juneau, AK $1,931 Bentonville, AR $532 Oro Valley, AZ $126 Rancho Santa Margarita, CA $78 Castle Rock, CO $193 Greenwich, CT $69 Newark, DE $376 Parkland, FL $62 Milton, GA $90 Bettendorf, IA $240 Pocatello, ID $599 Buffalo Grove, IL $22 Westfield, IN $97 Leawood, KS $161 Georgetown, KY $384 Kenner, LA $971 Franklin, MA $32 Bowie, MD $354 Portland, ME $358 Bloomfield Township, MI $69 Minnetonka, MN $132 Ballwin, MO $134 Olive Branch, MS $1,197 Bozeman, MT $548 Fuquay-Varina, NC $122 West Fargo, ND $343 Kearney, NE $676 Derry, NH $241 Monroe Township, Middlesex County, NJ $39 Farmington, NM $2,144 Carmel Town, NY $35 Upper Arlington, OH $65 Edmond, OK $410 Lake Oswego, OR $200 Harrisburg, PA $6,018 South Kingstown, RI $104 Mount Pleasant, SC $210 Rapid City, SD $3,179 Brentwood, TN $101 Southlake, TX $89 Lone Peak, UT $74 Blacksburg, VA $159 Burlington, VT $906 Sammamish, WA $238 New Berlin, WI $175 Morgantown, WV $356 Casper, WY $926

The top-10 safest small towns or cities, ranked by their low cost of crime per capita, are:

Buffalo Grove, Illinois ($22 per capita) Franklin, Massachusetts ($32 per capita) Carmel Town, New York ($35 per capita) Shrewsbury, Massachusetts ($38 per capita) Bartlett, Illinois ($39 per capita) Monroe Township, New Jersey ($39 per capita) Long Beach, New York ($42 per capita) Orland Park, Illinois ($49 per capita) Yorktown Town, New York ($53 per capita) Lexington, Massachusetts ($59 per capita)

The full list can be found here.