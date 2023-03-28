SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – For the second time in a week, students were taken to the hospital after getting sick on a Rowan County school bus Monday afternoon, according to the school district.

The incident happened on Hanford Dole Elementary bus 315, a replacement for bus 372, the vehicle driven during Friday’s situation.

Officials say the bus stopped at the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department, again, after a student complained he was sick about 10 minutes into the route. When they arrived at the fire department, two other students said they also felt sick.

Those two students were taken to the hospital for evaluation; the others were moved to a substitute bus and resumed their route.

The district says they are working diligently to discover the potential causes for these recent medical emergencies.

“Today, the RSS director of transportation tested the substitute bus #315 as soon as he arrived, and the test had a zero CO reading,” a spokesperson wrote. “In addition, bus 372 was tested on Friday while at the fire department, and it tested at a zero CO level.”

Officials advised a staff member will ride on the route with the students Tuesday, monitoring any issues that may be occurring.