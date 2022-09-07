BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The West Johnston High School community is picking up the pieces after an English teacher was charged with having sex with a student under the age of 15.

Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll’s classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.

Newly obtained warrants show the date of offense was August 12—before the school year had started.

The court documents also indicate the three charges, statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, sex act with a student, and incident liberties with a child were all connected to the same male student.

CBS17 reached out to school district officials after parents reported that they did not receive notification from the school leaders regarding the arrest and charges, even if they had kids in Doll’s classroom.

An official with the school district confirmed the reports of the parents.

There was not a message sent to parents. Johnston County Public Schools takes any allegations of staff misconduct seriously. Although we cannot discuss the specifics of an investigation into alleged staff misconduct, we can confirm that whenever such allegations arise, our administration responds swiftly, by investigating the allegations and, sometimes, by removing staff from classrooms pending completion of a thorough review. School administrators are always able and willing to speak with any and all parents who may have concerns regarding any issue that occurs.” Johnston County Public Schools statement

A CBS 17 crew stopped by Doll’s home Tuesday afternoon where several cars were seen in the driveway.

“We have no comment at this time,” the man who opened the door told CBS 17 just a couple of hours after Doll made her first court appearance.

Doll was appointed a temporary public defender and she was seen shaking her head as the judge listed her charges.

“My husband was working on getting me an attorney. He’s supposed to be here today,” Doll told the judge.

“Alright, do you not see him here now?” the judge asked.

Former Johnston County teacher Amanda Doll makes her first appearance in court on September 6.

“No,” Doll responded. “He was meeting with an attorney early this morning. I don’t know what happened.”

She was in tears as she repeatedly searched the courtroom for someone.

Doll also asked the judge to lower her $1 million bond.

“Is there any way, I can maybe lower, get a lower bond?” she asked. “I have four children and I work full time. This is my first… anything.”

The judge told her that her attorney would have to file that request.

Two junior students at West Johnston High School told CBS 17 a lot of students knew Doll very well after her first year of teaching at the school.

“It’s crazy because it’s not expected from her at all,” said Kati Parrish. “She was so loved and chill with the kids.”

“Everyone was just really surprised and shocked,” added Carley Weeks.

The students said that Doll was very active on her TikTok and tried to connect with her students. They also told CBS 17 Doll had a student come babysit her children for her.

Doll’s next court appearance will be Sept. 22 for a probable cause hearing.

CBS 17 reached out to Doll’s appointed attorney and has not heard back.