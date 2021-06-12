Students can use constitution to fight bullying, NC court says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s highest court says the state constitution can be used to let individual students seek help from the courts when access to a sound basic education is denied due to harassment or unsafe schools.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Friday in favor of a mother and her three children, who were subjected to bullying and harassment at a Pitt County elementary school.

The mother says school personnel were largely unresponsive to her concerns and she ultimately sued.

Chief Justice Paul Newby wrote that the right to an education rings hollow if instruction occurs in a threatening and intimidating setting.