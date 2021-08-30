Student shot at North Carolina school, sheriff’s office says; deputies searching for shooter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A student has been shot at New Hanover High School, and officials are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

NHCSO spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says the shooting happened at New Hanover High School around midday and the wounded student was taken to a hospital.

NHSO is on scene at New Hanover high school where students are being evacuated to Williston middle school do to a shooting. Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount. — New Hanover Sheriff (@NewHanoverSO) August 30, 2021

He did not have details of the student’s condition.

Brewer didn’t have any details about the shooter and whether the shooter was affiliated with the school.

He says officials are searching the school.

Students were being taken to a nearby middle school and parents were to pick them up at a nearby community center.