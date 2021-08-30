Student shot at North Carolina school, sheriff’s office says; deputies searching for shooter

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A student has been shot at New Hanover High School, and officials are searching for a suspect who fled the scene, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

NHCSO spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says the shooting happened at New Hanover High School around midday and the wounded student was taken to a hospital.

He did not have details of the student’s condition.

Brewer didn’t have any details about the shooter and whether the shooter was affiliated with the school.

He says officials are searching the school.

Students were being taken to a nearby middle school and parents were to pick them up at a nearby community center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter