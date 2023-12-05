MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A high school student was killed and two other students are seriously injured following a crash Monday morning in Mint Hill, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Allen Station Drive, near Blair Road. All three attended Rocky River High School, about a mile away, the school confirmed.

“Three of our students were involved in a car accident this morning. It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that one of our students died and the other two suffered serious injuries. We are heartbroken by this loss of life, and we grieve with the family and friends of our student. Our thoughts are prayers with the families and friends of all three students,” CMS said Monday.

CMS identified the deceased student as 18-year-old Jovany Escamilla-Salinas. School officials identified 17-year-old Valeria Nikol Almanza-Maciel and 16-year-old Sherline Zavaleta-Marroquin as the two students seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash.

Both were listed in critical condition as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Medic confirmed Escamilla-Salinas was pronounced deceased at the scene and the two other students were rushed to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter was called to respond to this fatal wreck, authorities said. It’s unclear at this time the exact circumstances of this deadly accident. QCN has reached out to Mint Hill Police and CMS for further information.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area Monday morning.

The high school confirmed with Queen City News that they remained open Monday.

Full statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to Queen City News:

Rocky River High School families, this is Principal LeGrand with an important message.

Sudden death and life-threatening injuries can be difficult for us to understand, especially with young people. We may feel a variety of emotions: shock, sadness, or confusion. What is most important is that we care for and support each other. The Crisis Response Team has made plans to respond to the emotional needs of all students. Counselors will be highly visible throughout the building and available to assist with grief counseling.

If your family has experienced a death or similar loss recently, this accident may bring up strong feelings. While this may be a normal experience, we want to provide assistance if needed. Please make your student’s teacher or our counselors aware if there is any additional information the school should be aware of so we can provide the support your student needs. This difficult time can be stressful and confusing. A sudden death may be disturbing to you as well as to your student. It is for this reason that we especially want you to know of our care and support.

Thank you for your continued support of Rocky River High School.