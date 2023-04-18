MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News has obtained new information about a string of car dealership thefts around the state that may have an important connection to the Charlotte area.

This past weekend, dealerships in Marion and Henderson were hit, and six cars were stolen. One of those cars turned up in Matthews.

Video from Charles Boyd Chevrolet in Henderson shows three masked suspects breaking into the dealership using a rock, going straight to the key room, and making out with a brand-new Chevrolet Camaro, a 2023 Cadillac Escalade, and a 2023 Audi Q5, totaling around $235,000.

Brandon Boyd, Boyd Automotive Group’s Owner, is just one of the frustrated dealership owners affected by recent break-ins.

“We’ve got alarm systems. We’ve got surveillance cameras. I mean, we’ve got everything but the junkyard dog that lives in the showroom, and it still got breached,” said Boyd.

Since the beginning of February, Queen City News has reported on roughly eight different dealership thefts in the Raleigh area, Lexington, Hickory, Cornelius, and Charlotte.

Boyd has a hunch some of them may be connected.

“It’s like they’re targeting certain vehicles, and that’s what they’re going after. I don’t know if they shop for them or look for them online to see what dealership has got what, but it just seems to be a common thread that way,” he said.

The Henderson Police Department worked with OnStar to track the Escalade to an apartment complex in Matthews. Boyd says the Audi also briefly pinged in Mint Hill but has not been recovered.

Queen City News received a statement from Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow:

“With the recovery of the Cadillac Escalade being in Matthews, N.C., we believe there may be a connection, and we are working with those agencies to determine if there is.”

Boyd said it was clear these thieves knew exactly where to get the keys and how to get cars out of the showroom.

“These guys knew exactly how to get the doors open,” he said. “They knew exactly how to position the car to get it right out of the showroom. They did a masterful job of stealing three cars.”

Boyd said Henderson PD did pick up lots of evidence from his dealership, but as of Monday night, no arrests had been made.