Street racing blamed in 6-year-old North Carolina boy’s death

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 6-year-old boy was killed in a traffic accident which they blame on street racing.

N.C. State Highway Patrol said Liam Lagunitis, of Monroe, was in a child protective seat in the back seat of a vehicle not involved in the alleged racing, according to the Gaston Gazette.

According to troopers, a Dodge Challenger and an Audi sedan were speeding on U.S. 74 late Saturday night when they side-swiped each other.

Troopers said the Audi went through the median and hit the car the boy was riding in.

The driver of the third car wasn’t seriously hurt.