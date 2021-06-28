Street racing blamed in 6-year-old North Carolina boy’s death

North Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 6-year-old boy was killed in a traffic accident which they blame on street racing.

N.C. State Highway Patrol said Liam Lagunitis, of Monroe, was in a child protective seat in the back seat of a vehicle not involved in the alleged racing, according to the Gaston Gazette.

According to troopers, a Dodge Challenger and an Audi sedan were speeding on U.S. 74 late Saturday night when they side-swiped each other.

Troopers said the Audi went through the median and hit the car the boy was riding in.

The driver of the third car wasn’t seriously hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter