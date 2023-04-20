RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A convenience store owner faces a murder charge after a man was stabbed to death at his downtown Raleigh store, police say.

Mark Garrity Jr. (Courtesy of Amy Garrity)

Raleigh police on Thursday said they arrested Taiseer Zarka, 60, and charged him with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 27-year-old man earlier this month.

Mark Garrity Jr. was killed in broad daylight April 6 at Taz’s Supermarket One on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh.

The store is owned by Zarka.

A store employee previously told CBS 17 that Zarka had accused Garrity of stealing, Garrity denied it and their argument escalated out of control.