ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Rowland residents are facing charges in the recent theft of a classic car in Robeson County, authorities said.

Keith Oxendine, 53, and Kristy Smith, 40, are charged with felony conspiracy and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The 1968 Camaro was stolen at about 2 a.m. Wednesday from a home on Snipes Road in Red Springs and later found at a chop shop, deputies said. Authorities also seized cocaine, suboxone strips and prescription medications during the investigation, which included multiple searches and interviews over the weekend.



Deputies said they were able to identify multiple suspects using information and surveillance footage gathered during their investigation.

Oxendine is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, deputies said. Smith was released on an unsecured bond.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely, deputies said. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.