RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — After James Bock, of Raleigh, won a few dollars playing golf on Tuesday, he bought a lottery ticket and won a $250,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I won $15 yesterday playing golf in a golf league, so I figured what the heck,” Bock said.

Bock, 79, bought his winning $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Lead Mine Road in Raleigh. He became the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new game.

“I’m still shaking. I can’t believe it,” Bock said. “Holy cow.”

Bock said he already has two hole-in-one trophies in his house, and now he can add his $250,000 “Big Check” right beside them.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $177,526.

“My beautiful wife is going to decide what we spend this on,” Bock said, adding that he would be getting himself a new set of golf clubs.

